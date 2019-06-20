Slack stock jumps past $40 on first day of trading

Slack began trading shares on the New York Stock Exchange shortly after 9 a.m. PT on Thursday and saw an immediate spike in price. The stock shot up to more than $40, a big jump from its reference price of $26, under the ticker symbol WORK in a direct listing.
A direct listing is different from an IPO in that only existing shares owned by employees and investors are sold, without the involvement of underwriters. The reference price doesn't reflect the shares' offering price or opening public price, but instead is a point of reference for investors. A designated market maker determines the price based on comparing the ranges of buy and sell orders.
Slack was reportedly valued at $7 billion in 2018, according to CNBC, and has more than 10 million daily active users. The chat platform, which filed confidential plans to go public with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in February, expects its annual revenue for this year to be $500 million.
Slack didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.
Originally published June 19.
Update, June 20: Adds opening price of Slack shares.
