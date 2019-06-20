Slack's stock price ended up at $38.62 on its first day on the market after reaching a high of $41.95 on a busy Thursday. Shares of the company began trading shortly after 9 a.m. PT on the New York Stock Exchange for $38.50 and saw an immediate jump in price to more than $40. Its reference price was $26 under the ticker symbol WORK in a direct listing.
A direct listing is different from an IPO in that only existing shares owned by employees and investors are sold, without the involvement of underwriters. The reference price doesn't reflect the shares' offering price or opening public price, but instead is a point of reference for investors. A designated market maker determines the price based on comparing the ranges of buy and sell orders.
Slack was reportedly valued at $7 billion in 2018, according to CNBC, and has more than 10 million daily active users. The chat platform, which filed confidential plans to go public with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in February, expects its annual revenue for this year to be $500 million.
Slack declined to comment.
Originally published June 19.
Update, June 20: Adds opening and closing price of Slack shares.
Xbox boss confirms Project Scarlett will have a disc drive: Here's what else we know about the upcoming console, including 8K graphics, 120 fps and SSD.
Watch every E3 video game trailer from Square Enix, Ubisoft, Bethesda and Microsoft's E3 conferences: All the trailers you need to see are right here!
Discuss: Slack stock close at $38.62 on first day of trading
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.