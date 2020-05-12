Slack says it's working to resolve outage

homas Trutschel/Photothek via Getty Images

Slack began experiencing issues Tuesday afternoon, but some users didn't seem to mind the timeout. After Slack went down for many users around 4:30 p.m. PT, users turned to Twitter to point out that the collaboration tool was unavailable, and Slack responded that it was aware users were experiencing performance issues and was working to correct the problem.

"Users have reported general performance issues such message sending failures and timeouts," the Slack Status Twitter account reported. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will provide an update shortly."

Users have reported general performance issues such message sending failures and timeouts. We’re working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will provide an update shortly. https://t.co/AALbQGsDHq — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) May 12, 2020

It wasn't immediately clear how many users were affected, but many of the user complaints appeared to originate from Japan and the West Coast of the US. A Slack spokesman reiterated it was aware of the issue and was investigating.

"We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we are working hard to get everyone back up and running," a Slack spokesman said. "For the latest updates please keep an eye on @slackstatus and status.slack.com."

The reaction on Twitter was swift.

Slack going down when everyone is working remote pic.twitter.com/0z4bqP8LM3 — Adam Foster (@AJFoster916) May 13, 2020

Many users lamented not being able to communicate with their teams, but some found humor in the situation, despite the heightened level of tension created by trying to work remotely during the coronavirus lockdown.

Slack going down when everyone is remote is like a 21st century snow day. — Gregory Koberger (@gkoberger) May 13, 2020

"oh no slack is down?"



*goes back to sleep* — Gene Park (@GenePark) May 13, 2020