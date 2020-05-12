Slack says it's working to resolve outage

Slack began experiencing issues Tuesday afternoon, but some users didn't seem to mind the timeout. After Slack went down for many users around 4:30 p.m. PT, users turned to Twitter to point out that the collaboration tool was unavailable, and Slack responded that it was aware users were experiencing performance issues and was working to correct the problem.
"Users have reported general performance issues such message sending failures and timeouts," the Slack Status Twitter account reported. "We're working to get things back to normal as quickly as possible and will provide an update shortly."
It wasn't immediately clear how many users were affected, but many of the user complaints appeared to originate from Japan and the West Coast of the US. A Slack spokesman reiterated it was aware of the issue and was investigating.
"We know how important it is for people to stay connected and we are working hard to get everyone back up and running," a Slack spokesman said. "For the latest updates please keep an eye on @slackstatus and status.slack.com."
The reaction on Twitter was swift.
Many users lamented not being able to communicate with their teams, but some found humor in the situation, despite the heightened level of tension created by trying to work remotely during the coronavirus lockdown.
