Slack revamps iPhone and Android app with simpler design

Slack on Wednesday rolled out a major update to its iPhone and Android apps, which aims to improve navigation and make it easier to access DMs and availability and status settings. The mobile improvements follow a big update to Slack's desktop platform that arrived in March, just as coronavirus lockdowns and quarantines were beginning and more people started working from home.

Slack

In the new Slack iPhone and Android app, you'll find a tab bar at the bottom of the screen that lets you toggle between your conversations, direct messages, mentions and reactions, and your status and availability for easier access to all of those tools.

New swipe gestures aim to make it easier to navigate between screens and a compose button allows you to quickly start a new conversation. You'll also find improved apps and shortcuts that let you do things like start a call, set a reminder or create a poll from your phone.

The update will roll out to all mobile Slack users over the next week. Or, you can get the new features now by updating to the latest version in the Apple App Store or Google Play Store.

