Slack reportedly expects to reveal listing prospectus this week

S3studio / Getty Images

Messaging startup Slack is expected to take another step toward going public by revealing its prospectus this week, The Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday.

The chat platform, which filed confidential plans to go public with the US Securities and Exchange Commission in February, is expected to make the document available by Friday, sources told the newspaper. The filing will show that Slack's annual revenue for this year is expected to be $500 million, the newspaper reported.

The chat platform was reportedly valued at $7 billion in 2018, according to CNBC, and has more than 10 million daily active users.

If all goes as planned, 2019 will be a year of tech IPOs. Silicon Valley companies like Lyft, Pinterest and Zoom have already gone public. Others like Airbnb and Palantir are expected to issue initial public offerings, along with ride-hailing giant Uber.

Slack declined to comment on the report.