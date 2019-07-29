Slack outage is over so you might want to get back to work

Slack

A Slack outage happened Monday morning according to the company. It gave a status update about the problem saying, "Some workspaces might be experiencing issues with messages sending and loading." After approximately 40 minutes of downtime, the service was back up.

Slack updated its status page at 8:30 a.m. PT as the service returned with the message that there "may be running into trouble accessing their Slack workspaces completely." The company's Twitter account also said there would be "slow performance" as the team messaging service comes back online.

In addition to slow performance, some customers may also be running into trouble accessing their Slack channels entirely. We're digging into this and will be back with more updates soon. https://t.co/ZstseqpFlL — Slack Status (@SlackStatus) July 29, 2019

Downdetector received more than 2,000 reports of users having problems with Slack. According to the site, the problem started at approximately 7:50 a.m. PT and is a global outage.

Those who depend on Slack for their work weren't too happy with the outage, especially on a Monday. Many took to Twitter to react to the platform going down.

SLACK IS DOWN



QUICK, EVERYONE SEND AN EMAIL — Kelly Vaughn 🐞 (@kvlly) July 29, 2019

At the end of June, Slack suffered a three-hour-long outage that was due to a portion of its servers being unavailable.

