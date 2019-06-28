Work messaging app platform Slack is having some issues, the company confirmed Friday afternoon on Twitter. Some messages aren't sending and some are taking a lot longer than usual to load.
"So sorry, we are investigating some connectivity issues right now. Thanks for your patience!" Slack responded to one complaint on Twitter.
"Sorry for the trouble! We're working on an incident at the moment, and hope to have everything back to normal as quickly as we can," it added in another tweet, pointing to its service status page.
According to Slack's own page, there are outages across login/SSO, connections, link previews, notifications, messaging, posts/files, calls, search, apps/integrations/APIs and workspace/org administration. So, everything really.
Slack didn't immediately respond to a request for comment on what's causing the outage, how widespread it is and when it will be fixed.
"Just been a rough day for us today. We're very sorry for any disruption and we're doing our best to get back on track," Slack tweeted.
