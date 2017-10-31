Slack is down, and it's no treat for millions

Slack

If you're relying on Slack to get some work done before heading out for Halloween, you're getting more trick than treat Tuesday evening.

The workplace messaging app, which has more than 6 million daily users, went down around 4 p.m. PT and is still down at this writing. The latest update at Slack's system status page at 5:22 p.m. PT said the company is working on a number of fixes to relieve connection issues.

"We're sincerely sorry for the service disruption you're seeing at the moment. We're working on it with top priority," Slack said in a pair of tweets Tuesday evening. "We're doing all we can to get this issue resolved. Again, we're so very sorry for the trouble."

It's not the preferred way to finish the work day, but it's not a bad excuse to begin Halloween celebrations a little early.

Special Reports: All of CNET's most in-depth features in one easy spot.

It's Complicated: This is dating in the age of apps. Having fun yet? These stories get to the heart of the matter.