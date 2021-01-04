Slack is back for some after more than three-hour outage

Angela Lang/CNET

The new year isn't off to a great start, at least for Slack. The workplace messaging platform suffered a more than three-hour outage on Monday that prevented some users from sending messages or connecting to the service.

Slack was up and running again for many people around 10 a.m. PT, though the company said on its status page that it was still working to completely resolve the issues and that some customers "may experience degraded performance."

The company confirmed the outage with a post on its status page at 7:14 a.m. PT. "Customers may have trouble loading channels or connecting to Slack at this time," the company wrote. "Our team is investigating and we will follow up with more information as soon as we have it. We apologize for any disruption caused."

Screenshot by CNET

It's not clear what caused the outage or when normal service will fully be restored. "We're continuing to investigate connection issues for customers, and have upgraded the incident on our side to reflect an outage in service, the company posted at 8:20 a.m. PT. "All hands are on deck on our end to further investigate."

A spokesperson for Slack pointed to the @SlackStatus Twitter account for updates.

Slack is in the process of being acquired by business software giant Salesforce for $27.7 billion, a deal announced in December.

The outage quickly propelled Slack to the top of Twitter's Trending Topics in the US on Monday as people flocked to the social media site to share their thoughts.

Slack going down an hour into the first major work day of 2021 pic.twitter.com/ckKAfowyzq — Gibson Johns (@gibsonoma) January 4, 2021

why does slack being down have the same energy as when teachers didn't show up for class in high school and someone said "we're legally allowed to leave if they don't show up in 15 minutes" — Connor Perrett (@connorperrett) January 4, 2021