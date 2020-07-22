Slack filed an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft in the European Union, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The company alleged that Microsoft linking its Teams collaboration software to its Office programs violates competition law.
Neither Microsoft nor Slack immediately responded to requests for comment.
This story will be updated shortly.
Discuss: Slack reportedly hits Microsoft with EU antitrust complaint
Be respectful, keep it civil and stay on topic. We delete comments that violate our policy, which we encourage you to read. Discussion threads can be closed at any time at our discretion.