Slack reportedly hits Microsoft with EU antitrust complaint

The workplace messaging company says tying Teams to Office violates competition law.

Angela Lang/CNET

Slack filed an antitrust lawsuit against Microsoft in the European Union, the Wall Street Journal reported Wednesday. The company alleged that Microsoft linking its Teams collaboration software to its Office programs violates competition law.

Neither Microsoft nor Slack immediately responded to requests for comment.

This story will be updated shortly.