Slack adds dark mode to its iOS, Android apps

Chesnot / Getty Images

Easier on the eyes, the dark mode is.

Screenshot by CNET

Slack added the "darker, higher-contrast theme" option to its iOS and Android apps Monday, so checking out your work messages on the move won't be quite so bright.

Shrouding the messaging service's app in shadow isn't quite as fun as it is on Facebook Messenger, but it's more straightforward. Just make sure you have the latest update before you go looking.

On iOS, you'll find the option under settings (the bottom option after you swipe left within the app) -- use the dark mode toggle to make things a little moodier.

If you're using the Android version of the app, you can enter the settings menu by tapping the three dots at the top right of the main screen. From there, you'll find the dark mode option under general; the app will restart to apply it.

"Dark mode isn't available on our desktop app right now, but we're working on it. Stay tuned for a brighter, darker future," the company tweeted.