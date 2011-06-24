Skype posts, pulls video of iPad video chat app

Update: CNET has a hands-on with the upcoming software, which you can check out over here.

Skype jumped the gun today by posting a video of its yet-to-be-released iPad application to its YouTube channel before quickly setting it to private. The software is not due in the App Store until next Tuesday.

A reader of Razorianfly managed to record the video while it was still up, and repost it to YouTube. We've embedded it below.

The video demos the application's video chat capabilities, which rival that of Apple's built-in FaceTime service with a window for both the person you're chatting with, and one to view yourself in. Also included is standard phone dialing and integrated text-chat, the latter of which can be used during a video chat.

Skype's had an application available for Apple's iPhone since March of 2009, though it only added two-way video callinga few months ago. When Apple added dual cameras to the iPad 2, it seemed inevitable that Skype would eventually bring its application over to that platform to make use of the extra hardware.

The big difference from Apple's own FaceTime service is that Skype's application brings video chat over 3G networks. FaceTime currently only works over Wi-Fi, something Apple has said will change eventually. Additionally, Skype's iPad application brings video chat to owners of the first-generation Apple tablet, though only as receivers of video from the person with a camera-enabled device. Apple does not offer FaceTime to those same users, giving Skype an edge.

Microsoft agreed to acquire Skype in an $8.5 billion deal in early May. At the time, the company said it would continue to support the product on "non-Microsoft platforms," with Apple's iPad being one of those.

The video is below. And no it's not your speakers; there's no sound.

Update at 2:40 p.m. PT: Here's a shot of the software in action from our hands-on this afternoon: