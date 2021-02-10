Skylar Astin says emotion and pathos are key to Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist

Sergei Bachlakov/NBC

I'm So Obsessed (subscribe here)

Actor and singer Skylar Astin is best known for playing Jesse Swanson in the 2012 film Pitch Perfect. The film follows the Barden Bellas, an a capella group, as they compete to win the nationals. Pitch Perfect, which starred Astin, Anna Kendrick, Rebel Wilson, Elizabeth Banks and Adam Devine, went on to become a huge box office success and paved the way to two sequels. Following that success, Pitch Perfect 2 and the show Crazy Ex-Girlfriend cemented Astin's prowess for onscreen musicals.

On CNET's I'm So Obsessed podcast, Astin opens up about his latest show, the NBC series Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist. After an earthquake hits while Zoey is getting an MRI, she can hear and understand people's innermost desires via pop songs. Astin plays Zoey's best friend Max. He explains how the key to the show's popularity is the emotions of its characters.

"We lured people in with a 30-second promo with little flashes of upbeat music to kind of wake people up. But, it's really difficult to put what the show is in 30 seconds," said Astin. "By the end of the pilot, we really earned viewers with the Peter [Gallagher] moment. People stayed to watch these characters develop. And now in season two, it's taken on this really beautiful place where we feel this connection from our fans."

During our conversation, Astin talks about how Glee and Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist put musical nerds in the spotlight. He also explains his obsession with professional wrestling.

You can listen to my entire conversation with Astin on Spotify or Apple Podcasts. You can watch Zoey's Extraordinary Playlist on Tuesdays on NBC. Also, you can subscribe to I'm So Obsessed on your favorite podcast app. In each episode, Connie Guglielmo and I catch up with an artist, actor or creator to learn about work, career and current obsessions.