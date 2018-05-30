Skydio R1 self-flying drone gets new Car Follow mode

One of the smartest flying cameras available is now even smarter.

The Skydio R1, which started shipping earlier this year for $2,500, is a "fully autonomous flying camera" that uses its 13 cameras to see in all directions and map its environment in real time using an Nvidia Jetson TX1 processor. Today, the company announced its first major software update for the drone, which will allow it to follow a moving vehicle all on its own. Though with a 25 mph (40 kph) top speed, you can't go all too fast while it does it.

The update will add four new cinematic modes -- Quarter Lead, Quarter Follow, Car Follow, Car Tripod -- as well as update the landing experience and improve the UI and Skydio Autonomy Engine's prediction system for more intelligent behavior around obstacles.