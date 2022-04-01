Check Your Jars. Skippy Recalls Peanut Butter Spread

Getty

Skippy Foods LLC is voluntarily recalling 9,353 cases, or 161,692 total pounds, of certain kinds of its peanut butter spreads because some of the jars may contain a small fragment of stainless steel from a piece of manufacturing equipment.

The products include jars of Skippy's reduced-fat creamy and chunky peanut butter spreads, as well as jars of its creamy peanut butter spread blended With plant protein. The specific jars can be identified by the "best is used by" dates stamped on top of their lids.

There have been no consumer complaints related to the recall, which the Food and Drug Administration is aware of, and all retailers that received the products have been notified.

The products subject to the recall include:

SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter, 40oz, best if used by MAY0423 and MAY0523.



SKIPPY Reduced Fat Creamy Peanut Butter - Club, 2/40oz, best if used by MAY0523.



SKIPPY Reduced Fat Chunky Peanut Butter, 16.3oz, best if used by MAY0623 and MAY0723.



SKIPPY Creamy Peanut Butter Blended With Plant Protein, 14oz, best if used by MAY1023.

Affected products can be returned to retailers for an exchange. Consumers also can call Skippy Foods Consumer Engagement at 1-866-475-4779, or visit the company's website for instructions and information.