Our favorite quality skillets (All-Clad, Demeyere and more) are on sale today only

We know the value of a quality skillet. For most of us home cooks, the skillet is likely the kitchen tool used most and the one that takes the harshest beating over time: exposed to extreme heat, constant banging against stoves and counter-tops and daily scrubbing with harsh soaps. Because of this, it's smart to stock your kitchen with skillets and frying pans with high-grade performance and engineering but also durability. Once you find a skillet you love -- one that distributes heat evenly and consistently and just feels right in your hands -- you'll want to have it around forever, or at least as long as possible.

Right now high-end kitchen and cookware retailer Sur la Table is running a limited one-day sale on quality skillets and there are some serious deals to be had. From fan-favorite All-Clad to Belgian nonstick expert Demeyere, the sale includes skillets of all sizes and coatings depending on you and your needs.

Sur la Table A 12-inch skillet is perfect to bust out for any quick job, like scrambling eggs, frying a turkey burger, sauteing some veggies or making a quick sauce. All-Clad has become an absolute favorite cookware brand for professional chefs and home cooks for its incredible heat stability and distribution, with five-layer construction and a stainless steel core. It's priced higher than most for good reason -- you'll feel it the first time you use it.

Sur la Table This Belgian brand has become famous in culinary circles for its advancements in nonstick cookware. The TiX skillet uses its proprietary coating, which delivers unmatched durability and resistance to scratch and erosion while still delivering the ease of use that nonstick-lovers have come to expect. Starting at just $80, this nonstick skillet, available in three sizes, will last much longer than most in its class.

Sur la Table This pair of nonstick skillets are the optimal sizes (8 and 10 inches) for everyday cooking jobs from larger stir-fries and braising to quick breakfast scrambles. Ceramic nonstick is ideal for easy use and clean-up and this is GreenPan's most advanced collection, with a diamond-infused surface safe for metal utensils and ergonomic cast-iron handles.

Sur la Table If you and your family have outgrown your current 8- and 10-inch skillets and need something for those big one-pot meal moments like paella or large stir fry, this large 12-inch nonstick skillet from Sur la Table's well-loved signature line is currently marked down $30. A durable skillet at a fine price.

