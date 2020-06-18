Skate 4 finally announced by EA

EA finally gave us what we've been dreaming of all these years.



Folks, Skate is back.

Did we get a trailer for Skate 4? Did we get gameplay footage? Did we even see a single screenshot of what the expect Skate 4 to look like? No. EA simply said the name Skate, said it was being worked on and it was in the early stages. That's it.

Is that enough? Yes. Personally, as a huge fan of the series, I'm excited just to know the game is being worked on. Can't wait to see more. Since the game is early in development, it's probably safe to say this will be a next generation title for PS5 and Xbox Series X.

It's also safe to say we won't be seeing it for a while. I get the sense this game hasn't been in development for long at this point.

Online people were excited obviously, but no mention of an official name or anything close to ball park release date had some a little cynical.

AHHHHHHHHH!!!!!!!! SKATE 4 OR WHATEVER AHHHH https://t.co/WrnV9piJ5F — Tyler, The Creator (@tylerthecreator) June 19, 2020

EA officially announced they Skate 4 is coming. I really cannot believe this. 10 years too long. I never ever ever thought this day would come. pic.twitter.com/1p0gCEC9iN — Kwan (@kwan__don) June 19, 2020

YOOOOO SKATE 4 IS HAPPENING NO FUCKING WAY — kurtis conner (@kurtisconner) June 18, 2020

Skate 4 coming in to help save the year pic.twitter.com/GK1DRUyPTB — ɔɒƸ 🩸 (@ZAC4KT) June 19, 2020

Skate fans seeing Skate 4 being announced after spamming EA for 7 years: pic.twitter.com/jP38YDv046 — Micah🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿🇰🇳 (@MicahLanglands) June 19, 2020

Why is a new Skate sequel so important to people? Well, the first three games (particularly the first two) were stone cold classics everyone remembers fondly. Skate 3 glitch videos also went huge on YouTube for a period, introducing the series to a whole new generation of players. For all those reasons and more, Skate 4 has been almost an idea people clamour around every E3, to the point where longing for the game became a meme in and of itself.

But now it's real. Hopefully EA can create something that matches the legacy of its predecessors.