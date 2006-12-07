CNET también está disponible en español.

Six ports sign up for Homeland Security scanning

Secure Freight Initiative will see cargo scanned for nuclear and radiological threats before it sets off for the U.S.

The Departments of Homeland Security and Energy on Thursday launched an initiative to improve the technology used to scan the contents of U.S.-bound cargo at international ports to better detect nuclear and radiological materials. The Secure Freight Initiative will see $30 million go to fund radiography equipment and $30 million to install radiation portal monitors. Starting early next year, containers will be scanned using a combination of existing and new technology just before they leave a participating port.

Six ports are involved in the initial phase of the Secure Fright Initative: Port Qasim in Pakistan, Puerto Cortes in Honduras, Southampton in the United Kingdom, Port Salalah in Oman, the Port of Singapore, and Port Busan's Gamman Terminal in Korea. In a statement, the Department of Homeland Security added that the initiative has received the support of a broad coalition of terminal operators, ocean carriers and shippers.

