Six new Asus 8th-gen Intel Core laptops are here

Asus today introduced six new laptops -- all equipped with 8th-generation Intel Core chips. Here's a list of the models, including pricing and availability in the United States:
- ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA-XH74-BL -- available now for $1,699 at the Asus Store, Amazon, B&H and Newegg
- ZenBook Flip S UX370 -- will be sold at the Microsoft store, but is not yet available
- ZenBook UX330UA-AH55 -- available now for $749 at Amazon
- ZenBook UX430UA-DH74 -- available now for $1,099 at the Asus Store, Amazon, B&H and Newegg
- VivoBook Flip TP510UA-DH71T -- available now for $899 at the Asus Store, Amazon, Best Buy, B&H, Walmart and Newegg
- VivoBook S510UN-EH76 -- available now for $899 at Newegg
Intel has made big claims about its 8th-gen Core chips, promising faster video and photo editing, up to 10 hours of 4K UHD local video playback and 40 percent better performance overall. We'll see.
Be respectful, keep it clean and stay on topic. We'll remove comments that violate our policy.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.