Six new Asus 8th-gen Intel Core laptops are here

Asus rolls out a robust lineup of six new 8th-generation Intel Core laptops.

The new Asus ZenBook 3 Deluxe UX490UA-XH74-BL.

 Josh Miller/CNET

Asus today introduced six new laptops -- all equipped with 8th-generation Intel Core chips. Here's a list of the models, including pricing and availability in the United States: 

Intel has made big claims about its 8th-gen Core chips, promising faster video and photo editing, up to 10 hours of 4K UHD local video playback and 40 percent better performance overall. We'll see. 

