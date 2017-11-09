Six new Asus 8th-gen Intel Core laptops are here

Enlarge Image Josh Miller/CNET

Asus today introduced six new laptops -- all equipped with 8th-generation Intel Core chips. Here's a list of the models, including pricing and availability in the United States:

Intel has made big claims about its 8th-gen Core chips, promising faster video and photo editing, up to 10 hours of 4K UHD local video playback and 40 percent better performance overall. We'll see.