Six deals for Saturday: $21 wireless headphones, $55 4K Roku and more

Happy Saturday. There are always plenty of tech deals out there, but it's hard to tell what's really a deal and what isn't. So we've poked around a bit, sifted through the bargain bin so to speak and came up with a few sales we found worthy of attention.
UE Roll 2 for $62 at Amazon: One of our favorite portable waterproof wireless speakers is marked a third off for the "black volcano" model, while the other colors maintain their $100 list price. You can save even more by getting certain colors in certified refurbished versions for just $45.
Anker Qi Wireless Charging Stand for $17 at Amazon: Have an iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus or any recent Samsung Galaxy phone? Just sit them in this cradle and they'll juice up. Charging isn't super quick, but for overnight (or at your office desk), it's a great way to stay topped off while being able to see the screen.
Roku Streaming Stick Plus for $55 at Amazon: Apparently, Sunday May 20 is National Streaming Day, and Roku is using it as an excuse to discount some of their video streamers. At $15 off, the company's Streaming Stick Plus is a phenomenal deal. The 2017 model delivers crisp 4K video and has every app you could want. It's an enthusiastic CNET Editors' Choice, too: Read the full review for more.
Anker SoundsBuds Slim for $20.49: With the slightly upgraded SoundBuds Slim Plus ($30) available, the original is on sale for about $5 off. I reviewed this wireless sports headphone and liked it -- you'll be hard-pressed to do better for the price. (Read the full review here).
BeatsX (Geek Squad Certified Refurbished) for $65 at Best Buy: These headphones are selling for $100 at Amazon. But if you want to save $35, you can pick them up a Best Buy. (Read our full review here).
Sennheiser HD 4.50 Bluetooth Wireless Headphones with Active Noise Cancellation for $150 at Amazon ($30 off): I reviewed the HD 4.50 and have it high marks. If you can't afford the Bose QuietComfort 35 or Sony WH-1000XM2, this is a good alternative. You can also buy it at Best Buy for $150. (Read our full review here).
Expired deals
LG UP-875 4K Blu-ray Ultra HD 3D Blu-ray Player for $80 ($120 off at Best Buy): We reviewed and gave high marks to the LG UP-870, which is identical to this model.
Logitech Harmony Ultimate One universal remote for $80 ($170 off at Best Buy): Yes, there's a newer version of this remote and no, it doesn't come with the Harmony Hub (you can add it, however), but this is still a good deal on high-end IR remote that started out at $250. (Read our full review here).
Originally posted May 18. Updated May 19 at 8:22 a.m. PT with current deals.
