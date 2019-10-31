Sisters win Halloween dressed as adorable NASA lunar module and astronaut

Video screenshot by Bonnie Burton/CNET

Two sisters are showing off their NASA pride this Halloween by dressing up as astronaut Neil Armstrong and the lunar module itself.

Charlie (age 5) and her little sister Ellie (age 2) were so inspired by the book I am Neil Armstrong they decided to pay tribute on Halloween to the legendary astronaut and the 50th anniversary of the moon landing.

In a video posted to YouTube, Ellie can be seen dressed as Armstrong waving the American flag, while Charlie spins around inside the impressive lunar lander costume.

"Charlie enters the costume by crawling underneath, and there is a pair of shoulder straps that she uses to lift the entire costume," their parent who uses the screen name Brandoj23 wrote on Imgur this week. "The costume looks heavier than it is. It's almost entirely made of foam and foam board."

The attention to detail in both costumes is awe-inspiring. The lunar lander's front dish is made from a lightweight plastic bowl and bamboo dowels mounted to a foam bracket.

The antennae are made from coat hangers and bamboo dowels. The attitude thrusters are made from disposable wine flutes. The gold foil is made from a gold space blanket material.

"The front hatch magnetically closes and magnetically stays open, and doubles as a candy sample input port," Brandoj23 added. "The ascent stage (top part) separates from the descent stage (bottom part with landing pads)."

Previous Halloween costumes Brandoj23 made for Charlie and Ellie include a giant squid, horseshoe crab and traffic cone.