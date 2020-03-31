SiriusXM radio and Howard Stern will be free until May 15

SiriusXM

Satellite radio service SiriusXM is making its Premier Streaming plan, which includes access to the Howard Stern Show, free until May 15.

The stream is available online or via the SiriusXM app. Users are still encouraged to sign up with a credit card, but it's not necessary. All of the channels, including Howard's and numerous music channels and other talk shows, are accessible now by clicking "Watch and listen now" (on the Android app) or "Start free preview" (on the web site) and selecting a channel.

The exception for now seems to be Apple's apps. CNET tested the iOS app on an iPhone and it still requires a login. iPhone users can access the stream using the web app on Safari and Chrome browsers, however.

The Premium Streaming plan usually costs $13 a month.

SiriusXM, which bought streaming provider Pandora in September 2018, offers over 300 channels of music and talk including the new "feel-good, ad-free" #StayHome Radio.

Howard Stern made the announcement as part of his show on channel 100 this morning, which he broadcasts from his home.

SiriusXM radio is particularly popular among commuters but with coronavirus stay-at-home orders in effect nationwide, a stream that works at home should be welcome for many fans.