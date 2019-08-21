SiriusXM

College may be expensive, but other aspects of student life can be pretty reasonable. Indeed, I recently rounded up some of the best free and cheap perks for college students, and here's a brand-new addition: SiriusXM Premiere for just $4 a month. Note that CNET may get a share of revenue from the sale of the products featured on this page.

As with many such student deals, this one requires you to verify your status -- which basically means naming your college or university and supplying a valid email address.

Once approved, you can stream the service using just about any device: phone, tablet, laptop, game console, smart speaker -- everything except your car, ironically, which isn't part of this particular package.

The subscription also includes Personalized Stations Powered by Pandora, which allows for personalized commercial-free stations created within the SiriusXM app.

Before you sign up, take note that cancelling a SiriusXM subscription requires a phone call to the company. What's more, there are student deals (arguably better ones) on music streaming from Amazon, Apple Music, Spotify and YouTube Premium, all of them listed in the aforementioned post.

Still, if you're a SiriusXM fan and a student, this an excellent deal: Nonstudents have to pay $13 per month for the same service.

Note: This post has been updated to clarify the Pandora aspects of the service.

