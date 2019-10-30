SiriusXM is coming to Google Assistant smart speakers

Beginning next week, SiriusXM radio will be available on Google Assistant-powered smart speakers and smart displays, Google announced Wednesday.

Streaming radio from SiriusXM offers hundreds of stations for talk shows, sports and commercial-free music to its subscribers. In addition to SiriusXM radio available next week, Google is planning to bring selected video content to the Nest Hub and Nest Hub Max later this year. That means extras like in-studio performances and interviews.

To access your SiriusXM on Google Assistant, ask Google to play the channel of your choosing. Something like, "Hey Google, play The Beatles Channel on SiriusXM," or, "Play CBS Sports Radio."

You'll need to be a SiriusXM subscriber in the US or Canada (in English -- Google plans to expand to French in Canada at a later date). If you don't already subscribe, SiriusXM and Google are teaming up to offer introductory deals. You can get a three-month free trial subscription with the purchase of any Google Nest speaker or Smart Display. You'll find that offer information during setup in the Google Home app.

SiriusXM joins TuneIn, iHeartRadio and Radio.com on Google's list of available radio streamers. For more ways to get into the groove with your smart speakers, check out our nine Google Home tips for music lovers.

