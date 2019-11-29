CNET también está disponible en español.

SiriusXM Black Friday deal: Six months for 70% off, plus a free Google Nest Hub

Get six months' worth of satellite radio in your car and a Google Nest Hub for home listening.

SiriusXM is no longer just a  satellite radio provider — the company has started streaming to Google smart speakers, so you can now listen at home via a Google Nest Hub (for what it's worth, SiriusXM has been on Alexa for a while now). To celebrate, you can now get a Google Nest Hub and six months of SiriusXM Select for $69 — that's nearly 70% off.

That's actually a pretty sweet deal -- at a savings of about $160, it's worthy of Black Friday. The Nest Hub lists for $129 and routinely sells for about $100, so you're way ahead on the deal before you even get to the satellite radio subscription. On the SiriusXM side of things, XM Select is normally $17 per month and includes access to service both in your car (if your radio supports SiriusXM) and outside the car on mobile devices, smart speakers and the web.

If you are a sports fan, you might prefer the SiriusXM All Access plan, which rolls in NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, PGA, and other sportsball franchises, along with Howard Stern. That package is $99 for six months and a Nest Hub. You can choose which plan you prefer on the SiriusXM deal page. 

To take advantage, you need to be a new SiriusXM subscriber, and the deal is only good while supplies last. 

