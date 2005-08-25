Sirius unwraps portable music player

The S50 is designed to let people record, store and play up to 50 hours of satellite radio programming and music files, the company said Thursday. A home dock or a car dock--the latter is bundled with the player--is needed to record the programming or play live shows. Measuring 1.9 inches by 3.9 inches by 0.7 inches, the player features a color display and voice-assisted channel navigation.
Sirius is one of the numerous companies trying to make a dent in the digital music market, which is currently dominated by Apple Computer's iPod.
The S50 is set to start shipping in October for $359. The price includes a car dock.
Content can be recorded and stored in different sections such as "My Sirius channels," which automatically gathers programming from a person's three most-listened-to channels.
"My Sirius songs" lets people save their favorite music, while the "scheduled record" feature can be used to capture favorite shows on a one-time or recurring basis. Playlists can also be created with MP3/WMA files by connecting the home dock to a PC.
