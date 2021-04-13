Siri may have spilled the beans on Apple's next event

Angela Lang/CNET

Siri may have revealed when Apple's next event will be even before the tech giant sent out official invitations. When asked on Tuesday about Apple's next event, Siri replies: "The special event is on Tuesday, April 20, at Apple Park in Cupertino, CA. You can get all the details on Apple.com."

The message from Siri links to Apple's website, but so far, no information about an April 20 event has been posted.

Rumors have been swirling about when Apple will hold its next product event. Apple could introduce new iPads with upgraded screens and possibly the company's long-rumored AirTags trackers. Some rumors have also pointed to Apple working on AirPods 3.

Apple typically sends out event invites a week in advance. If Siri is correct that there will be an event on April 20, invites would likely go out today.

The message from Siri, which was spotted earlier by MacRumors, says the event will be held at Apple's campus in Cupertino, California. However, the event will likely be a virtual-only affair. The tech giant has been holding online-only events amid the coronavirus pandemic, which spurred waves of lockdowns around the world.

Apple didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Earlier this month, Apple sent out invites to its annual developer-focused WWDC. This year's all-virtual event will take place June 7-11. Apple often shows off what's next for its iOS, iPadOS, MacOS and other software platforms at WWDC.

