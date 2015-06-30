CNET también está disponible en español.

Siri gets snarky if you ask her to divide zero by zero

Apple's voice assistant Siri doesn't like it when you ask her questions that are impossible to answer, and she's dishing out a healthy dose of snark to those who want her to divide zero by zero.

Only ask Siri to divide zero by zero if you're OK with making Cookie Monster sad.PBS

Most people have spent some time asking Siri -- Apple's voice assistant for iOS -- dumb questions to see how she'll respond.

"Breaking Bad" actor Aaron Paul asked Siri to divide zero by zero, presumably to see if he could break Siri with an indeterminate mathematical equation, but Siri's response was just perfect.

"Imagine that you have zero cookies and you split them evenly among zero friends. How many cookies does each person get? See? It doesn't make sense. And Cookie Monster is sad that there are no cookies, and you are sad that you have no friends."

Zing! Not only does Siri actually manage to convey that asking her to divide zero by zero makes no sense, she gives a great example using cookies, all while managing to insult the person asking the question in the process.

The only possible thing that could make this better is if Siri somehow managed to deliver this response in Cookie Monster's voice, as the only thing sadder than a virtual assistant telling me I have no friends would be a beloved childhood icon reminding me how lonely my existence is.

People's responses to being insulted by Siri on Twitter are equally amazing, and you can follow along with the fun here. And if you're daring, you can ask Siri to answer other impossible mathematical equations to see what other snark she can come up with.

