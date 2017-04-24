Siri can now read WhatsApp messages to you

Jaap Arriens, NurPhoto via Getty Images

If you're a WhatsApp user, life just got a little better. On Friday, an updated version of WhatsApp was released that introduced Siri functionality.

This means you can have Siri read your latest messages simply by saying: "Hey Siri, read new WhatsApp messages." The functionality is the result of Apple opening up Siri's software to third-party developers last year at its annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC).

To have full functionality for the feature users must be running iOS 10.3 and have Allow "Hey Siri" enabled in Settings. The iTunes Preview for WhatsApp version 2.17.20 shows additional information on this feature and other updates to the app.