Sir Sean Connery, the first James Bond, has died aged 90

Sir Sean Connery, most famous for his portrayal of James Bond, has died aged 90, his family has said. The actor, who played James Bond seven times starting with 1962's Dr. No, died in his sleep in the Bahamas.
Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Connery's acting career spanned decades, and included multiple award-winning performances. He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, for his work in The Untouchables in 1988 and won three Golden Globes. He also starred opposite Harrison Ford in 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, in which he played Jones' father.
He was knighted by the Queen in 2000.
Many paid tribute to the actor online.
"Every day on set with Sean Connery was an object lesson in how to act on screen," said Sam Neill. "But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean."
"I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery," said Nicola Sturgeon, the first minister of Scotland. "Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons."
