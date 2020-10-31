Sir Sean Connery, the first James Bond, has died aged 90

Sunset Boulevard / Contributor

Sir Sean Connery, most famous for his portrayal of James Bond, has died aged 90, his family has said. The actor, who played James Bond seven times starting with 1962's Dr. No, died in his sleep in the Bahamas.

Born in Edinburgh, Scotland, Connery's acting career spanned decades, and included multiple award-winning performances. He won the Oscar for Best Supporting Actor, for his work in The Untouchables in 1988 and won three Golden Globes. He also starred opposite Harrison Ford in 1989's Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade, in which he played Jones' father.

He was knighted by the Queen in 2000.

Many paid tribute to the actor online.

Every day on set with #SeanConnery was an object lesson in how to act on screen. But all that charisma and power- that was utterly unique to Sean . RIP that great man , that great actor . https://t.co/W8MQrFYlJ0 — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) October 31, 2020

1/ I was heartbroken to learn this morning of the passing of Sir Sean Connery. Our nation today mourns one of her best loved sons.

https://t.co/76UGDptARp — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) October 31, 2020

Sean Connery was a movie legend, even far into his golden years. Our strongest Bonds were formed by him, and he was Untouchable. He passed today at age 90, a suave hero to the end. — George Takei (@GeorgeTakei) October 31, 2020

Shaken and, on this occasion, stirred to hear that Sir Sean Connery has passed away. Had the pleasure of playing golf with him on a couple of occasions. A real character and for me, the best Bond. James Bond should be immortal. RIP — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 31, 2020

Connery, Sir Sean Connery. A man whose style and presence inspired many millions, including me. Rest in Peace. pic.twitter.com/EsgqkfjAWn — Chris Hadfield (@Cmdr_Hadfield) October 31, 2020