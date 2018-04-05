Via StubHub

StubHub has hired Sukhinder Singh Cassidy as its new president, the company said Thursday.

Singh Cassidy will start May 2 in her new position leading the eBay-owned ticket marketplace. A Silicon Valley entrepreneur who has actively promoted women's inclusion in tech leaderhip, Singh Cassidy founded the startup TheBoardlist, which works to place more women on corporate boards.

She'll report directly to eBay CEO Devin Wenig and replace Scott Cutler, who was promoted in August to senior vice president of eBay's Americas business. Cutler has continued to lead StubHub since the promotion and will hand over the reins to Singh Cassidy.

Singh Cassidy comes to eBay at a time when the internet retailer is working to build itself up as a stronger competitor to Amazon, the dominant leader in e-commerce. Singh Cassidy's leadership will be particularly important for eBay because it relies on StubHub as an important growth engine.

Amid founding the TheBoardlist in 2015, Singh Cassidy was founder and CEO of Joyus, a video-focused e-commerce site, which was sold to StackCommerce last year. She was also CEO of social commerce site Polyvore, which was acquired by Yahoo, and worked as president of Google's Asia Pacific and Latin America business. She started her career at Amazon and Merrill Lynch.

She serves on the boards of Urban Outfitters and TripAdvisor and has served on the board of Ericsson.

