Ullstein Bild

More cyberattacks are launched from Singapore than anywhere else in the world, according to a report from Israeli data security firm Check Point Software Technologies.

The small Southeast Asian country has overtaken Russia, China and the US as the top attacking nation.

Eying Wee, Check Point's Asia-Pacific spokeswoman, told Bloomberg that it was not unusual for Singapore to be featured among the top attacking countries as much of the internet traffic flowing through Singapore doesn't actually originate there.

Earlier in the year Singapore set up a new Defence Cyber Organisation (DCO) in order to monitor and defend the Singapore Armed Forces' (SAF) networks from cyberattacks around-the-clock.

The Cyber Security Agency of Singapore, a national agency overseeing cybersecurity strategy in Singapore, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.