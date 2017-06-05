Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan first in Asia to get new iPad Pro

James Martin/CNET

Some of the most exciting news out of Apple's WWDC conference was the announcement of two new iPad Pros. But if you live in Asia and want one, you may need to do some travelling.

The 10.5- and 12.9-inch tablets will hit Singapore and Hong Kong on June 13, the same time as the US, UK and Australia. Japan will get the iPads the next day, on June 14.

China, one of Apple's biggest markets, will also see a launch next week, but the dates have not yet been revealed. Those in India will also be able to get their hands on the tablets later in June, said Apple. As for South Korea, customers there will have to wait till July.

To keep it simple, here's a quick breakdown on pricing for the new iPads in Asia.

Apple iPad Pro pricing breakdown (Asia)

ETA 10.5-inch 12.9-inch China Next week From RMB5,188 From RMB6,388 Hong Kong 13 June From HK$4,988 From HK$6,088 Japan 14 June From 69,800 Yen From 86,800 Yen South Korea July From 799,000 Won From 999,000 Won Singapore 13 June From SG$968 From $1,188







Malaysia Currently unavailable From RM$2,999 From $RM3,499 Thailand Currently unavailable From $24,500 Baht From $30,900 Baht Philippines Currently unavailable From $36,990 Peso From $45,990 Peso Taiwan Currently unavailable From TW$20,900 From TW$25,900







Vietnam Not on Apple Store NA NA Indonesia Not on Apple Store NA NA







India Late June NA NA Macau No click to order button NA NA

Featuring spiffy new larger 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch displays while still keeping the same size of the earlier models, the new iPad Pro gives you more screen in its screen. The displays also feature 600 nits brightness, ultra-low reflectivity, HDR support and Apple ProMotion, which doubles the refresh rate to 120Hz to make things look smoother on screen.

Be sure to check out hands-on for more information.