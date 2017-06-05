Singapore, Hong Kong and Japan first in Asia to get new iPad Pro

Some of the most exciting news out of Apple's WWDC conference was the announcement of two new iPad Pros. But if you live in Asia and want one, you may need to do some travelling.
The 10.5- and 12.9-inch tablets will hit Singapore and Hong Kong on June 13, the same time as the US, UK and Australia. Japan will get the iPads the next day, on June 14.
China, one of Apple's biggest markets, will also see a launch next week, but the dates have not yet been revealed. Those in India will also be able to get their hands on the tablets later in June, said Apple. As for South Korea, customers there will have to wait till July.
To keep it simple, here's a quick breakdown on pricing for the new iPads in Asia.
Apple iPad Pro pricing breakdown (Asia)
|
|ETA
|10.5-inch
|12.9-inch
|China
|Next week
|From RMB5,188
|From RMB6,388
|Hong Kong
|13 June
|From HK$4,988
|From HK$6,088
|Japan
|14 June
|From 69,800 Yen
|From 86,800 Yen
|South Korea
|July
|From 799,000 Won
|From 999,000 Won
|Singapore
|13 June
|From SG$968
|From $1,188
|
|
|
|
|Malaysia
|Currently unavailable
|From RM$2,999
|From $RM3,499
|Thailand
|Currently unavailable
|From $24,500 Baht
|From $30,900 Baht
|Philippines
|Currently unavailable
|From $36,990 Peso
|From $45,990 Peso
|Taiwan
|Currently unavailable
|From TW$20,900
|From TW$25,900
|
|
|
|
|Vietnam
|Not on Apple Store
|NA
|NA
|Indonesia
|Not on Apple Store
|NA
|NA
|
|
|
|
|India
|Late June
|NA
|NA
|Macau
|No click to order button
|NA
|NA
Featuring spiffy new larger 10.5-inch and 12.9-inch displays while still keeping the same size of the earlier models, the new iPad Pro gives you more screen in its screen. The displays also feature 600 nits brightness, ultra-low reflectivity, HDR support and Apple ProMotion, which doubles the refresh rate to 120Hz to make things look smoother on screen.
Be sure to check out hands-on for more information.
