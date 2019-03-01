Sinemia users sue the MoviePass rival, alleging hidden fees

Sinemia

MoviePass rival Sinemia is facing a lawsuit over hidden fees.

Eleven plaintiffs joined a class-action lawsuit Monday against the movie ticket subscription service, alleging that it "adds hidden 'processing fees' typically in the amount of $1.80 per movie ticket," according to the complaint. Business Insider earlier spotted the suit.

The suit was first filed in November in the District of Delaware, according to the law firm's release. The plaintiffs allege that Sinemia advertised its packages as having one monthly price and that many customers had paid for an entire year in advance to avoid an initiation fee. But, they maintain, Sinemia charged an extra fee for each movie ticket without customers' knowledge.

Sinemia's service is similar to MoviePass' offering, and the companies have been competing for customers. In September, Sinemia added a $30 plan that grants users a movie every day in any theater with no blackout days. In January, the company dropped prices and added a rollover option for movie tickets customers hadn't used in the previous month.

Neither Sinemia nor its law firm immediately responded to a request for comment.