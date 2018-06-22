Sinemia

Sinemia is rolling out a new Family plan for its movie-ticket subscription service, which lets up to six people attend a movie together with prices starting at $9 a month for two people to see one movie.

This comes just after the spat between AMC and MoviePass resulted in AMC rolling out its own subscription service, Stubs A-List, and beat MoviePass to the debut. (MoviePass recently revealed its plans to launch a family plan by the end of June.) Sinemia's Family plan adds to the existing single-person option which starts at $5 per month.

In Sinemia's plan, essentially, one person "owns" the subscription and does the ticket buying. You can buy on Fandango.com, MovieTickets.com, AtomTickets or through the theater. It's available in the US, Australia, UK, Turkey and Canada. UK prices are nominally the same as the US ones -- in other words, the $9 plan is £9 in the UK. Australian pricing isn't available yet, but the price converts to about AU$15.

So, what are the plans? There are various combinations of choices, with up to three movies per month for up to six people and with a premium (my word) option for the two and three-per-month plans that includes 3D movies and one IMAX per month. The existing premium versions of the single-person plan includes up to three IMAX and 4D movies as well.

The plans are billed annually, which can be a drawback for people who can't stomach the bigger lump sums. However, none of them cost more than $5 per person per ticket, and a handful are cheaper. The $15 plan that lets two people see two movies a month comes to only $3.75 per ticket.

But it gets confusing, so here -- I've made you some charts.

Plan movies per month (billed annually)

People









Monthly subscription (Annual) One Two Three Four Five Six $5 ($60) 1









$7 ($84) 2









$9 ($72)

1







$10 ($120) 2 (prem*)









$15 ($180) 3 (prem*) 2 1





$20 ($240)

2 (prem)

1



$25 ($300)



2

1

$30 ($360)

3 (prem) 2 (prem)



1 $35 ($420)





2



$40 ($480)





2 (prem)



$45 ($540)



3 (prem)

2

$50 ($600)







2 (prem)

$55 ($660)









2 $60 ($720)





3 (prem)

2 (prem) $75 ($900)







3 (prem)

$90 ($1,080)









3 (prem)

Cost per person per ticket Plan One person Two people Three people Four people Five people Six people $5 $5









$7 $3.50









$9

$4.50







$10 $5









$15 $5 $3.75 $5





$20

$5

$5



$25



$4.17

$5

$30

$5 $5



$5 $35





$4.38



$40





$5



$45



$5

$4.50

$50







$5

$55









$4.58 $60





$5

$5 $75







$5

$90









$5

Sinemia's plan structure really does provide the incentive to get people to return to movie theaters more than any of the existing options, although the annual commitment decreases the attraction a bit. And at least until we see what MoviePass unveils.