YouTube TV and Sinclair have struck a deal that will save live sports for most users across the country, but fans in bigger markets such as New York or Los Angeles may want to look for a different streaming TV provider.

In an announcement Thursday, Sinclair said that 19 of its 21 Fox Sports stations will continue to be carried by Google's YouTube TV, with notable exceptions being the YES Network in New York, and Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket in LA.

YES broadcasts the New York Yankees, Brooklyn Nets and New York City FC soccer team, while Fox Sports West and Prime Ticket broadcast the Los Angeles Angels, Los Angeles Clippers, Los Angeles Kings and Anaheim Ducks.

"We are pleased that YouTube TV was able to agree to terms on 19 of our RSNs [regional sports networks] and that they will continue to provide subscribers with access to some of the most in-demand sports networks in the nation," David Gibber, senior vice president and general counsel of Sinclair, said in a statement.

"Millions of fans across the country tune into sports content daily and, at Sinclair, our goal is to make this as widely accessible as possible."

In its statement, a YouTube spokeswoman says impacted users will be notified via the app "soon," adding that the company does not "take this decision lightly, and will continue to do our best to make YouTube TV a best-in-class experience."

YES Network, meanwhile, tweeted out its displeasure of both YouTube TV and Sinclair. In its statement, the network says that the Yankees have told Major League Baseball that it will not appear on nationally televised games that are broadcast on YouTube TV.

YouTube TV has dropped the YES Network. pic.twitter.com/RxVgSIjQsR — YES Network (@YESNetwork) March 5, 2020

YES is owned by a group that includes the Yankees, Sinclair and Amazon. Earlier this week Amazon announced that it would be streaming 21 Yankees games on Prime Video this season.