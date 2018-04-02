William Thomas Cain/Getty Images

Sinclair Broadcast Group, which has a $3.9 billion takeover awaiting a decision by federal regulators, just got a vote of confidence from President Donald Trump.

It wasn't specifically about the pending deal to acquire Tribune Media. Instead, the president was defending Sinclair against charges of bias in the wake of a video that went viral over the weekend.

"So funny to watch Fake News Networks, among the most dishonest groups of people I have ever dealt with, criticize Sinclair Broadcasting for being biased," Trump tweeted Monday. "Sinclair is far superior to CNN and even more Fake NBC, which is a total joke."

That video in question, from Deadspin, shows how Sinclair had its news anchors across the country read the same script warning of alleged bias in reporting by other media outlets. Last month, CNN first reported that Sinclair was requiring journalists at stations across the US to read scripted editorials condemning other news outlets for pushing "fake stories."

On Sunday, comedian John Oliver, who last year dedicated an entire episode to bashing Sinclair's right-leaning editorials and connections to Trump, opened his HBO show slamming the "fake news" script.

"When you see just how many local stations were forced to read it and you watch them together, as many have been doing online in the last couple of days, you begin to realize the true effect of Sinclair's reach and power," he said.

All of this comes as Sinclair, which owns nearly 200 television stations in the US including several Fox, ABC, CBS, and NBC affiliates, is in the midst of buying Tribune Media, a move that would give it unparalleled control over local TV stations across the country.

Critics ranging from consumer rights groups to Democrats argue that the combined company would be too influential, with many Americans still getting their news from local stations. But Sinclair argues that the deal is critical to ensuring the future of free, over-the-air television and that it better positions the company to compete with online giants such as Facebook and Google for advertising.

Sinclair didn't respond to a request for comment.

Meanwhile, there are reports that Trump-appointed FCC Chairman Ajit Pai has gotten too cozy with Sinclair. In February, The New York times reported that the internal watchdog for the FCC is investigating Pai over claims he may have improperly pushed to loosen media ownership rules that would favor Sinclair.

Pai has denied that he has tried to help Sinclair or any particular company.

To help you make sense of what's been going on, CNET has put together this FAQ.

Who are these companies again?

Sinclair Broadcast is the largest TV broadcasting company, owning 193 television stations and 589 channels in 89 markets.

Tribune Media owns 42 television stations. More importantly, many of those stations serve major cities such as New York, Los Angeles, Chicago and Washington, D.C.

Why are people concerned about this deal?

Sinclair is considered a conservative-leaning company and has routinely pushed its local stations to air so-called "must-run" segments. It would be one thing if these segments were locally produced and reflected that community's views, but they are centrally produced and distributed to Sinclair's local stations across the nation.

Former journalists at a Sinclair-owned station in Seattle have complained that the content is often politically biased and poorly produced, according to a New York Times report. "Must-run" segments included things like daily "terrorism alert" reports and a 2016 piece questioning support for Hillary Clinton on the grounds of the Democratic Party's historic ties to slavery, the Times said.

Now the company is forcing journalists at its affiliates to read these "must-run" scripts. An unnamed anchor told CNN last month that many people in the newsroom were "uncomfortable" with the new initiative called "anchor delivered journalistic responsibility messages."

The script featured in the Deadspin video sounds eerily similar to an editorial that aired last year from Scott Livingston, Sinclair's vice president for news, accusing the national news media of publishing "fake news stories."

Then there are Sinclair's ties to the Trump campaign during last year's election.

What's the connection with Trump?

According to a December 2016 story in Politico, the Trump camp "struck a deal with Sinclair Broadcast Group during the campaign to try and secure better media coverage." Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, reportedly told a group of executives that the campaign promised to give Sinclair more access to Trump. In exchange, Sinclair would broadcast their Trump interviews across the country without commentary, Politico reported.

In March 2017, the New York Post reported that Trump had close ties to the executive chairman and former CEO of Sinclair, David Smith, and that the two had discussed possible changes to media ownership rules. Pallone and Cummings noted these connections in the letter they sent to the inspector general.

Are the Democrats worried about that connection?

Yep. Some have expressed concerns that Trump's relationship with Sinclair has flowed down to Pai, who was selected by the president to serve as chairman.

"All of these actions, when taken in context with reported meetings between the Trump Administration, Sinclair, and Chairman Pai's office, have raised serious concerns about whether Chairman Pai's actions comply with the FCC's mandate to be independent," Democratic Reps. Frank Pallone from New Jersey, and Elijah Cummings from Maryland, wrote in their letter to the FCC's inspector general..

What actions has the FCC taken that have critics concerned?

The FCC voted in November to relax several media ownership rules, including a provision that would allow broadcast groups to own two of the top four TV stations in a market, as well as eliminate a rule that prohibits ownership of both a newspaper and broadcast station in the same market.

These rules, which were created more than 40 years ago, were meant to ensure a variety of perspectives on public airwaves.

Pai said that the rule is no longer needed and that it puts broadcasters at a disadvantage when competing for ad revenue with internet giants such as Facebook and Google.

Anything else?

Last summer the FCC reopened a decades-old regulatory loophole called the "UHF discount" that, critics say, essentially paved the way for the Sinclair-Tribune merger.

The UHF discount allows Sinclair to undercount the reach of some of its stations, which is important because of an FCC rule that no entity can own stations reaching more than 39 percent of the nation's TV households.

The FCC eliminated this loophole in September 2016 when the agency was controlled by Democrats. Pai reinstated it in April, just ahead of the merger announcement in May.

What else has the FCC done that might help Sinclair?

The FCC also voted last year to adopt a new framework for a next-generation TV standard called ATSC 3.0, which would allow broadcasters to stream video to mobile devices. Commissioner Jessica Rosenworcel, a Democrat, has noted that Sinclair owns several patents for the technology, which has made her suspicious that the FCC rushed to adopt a standard to benefit Sinclair.

"Before we authorize billions for patent holders and saddle consumers with the bills, we better understand how these rights holders will not take advantage of the special status conferred upon them by the FCC," Rosenworcel said.

How has Pai responded to this criticism?

A spokesman for Pai's office in February denied there's been any favoritism on behalf of Sinclair.

"Given that the FCC under Chairman Pai's leadership recently proposed a $13 million fine against Sinclair, the largest fine in history for a violation of the commission's sponsorship identification rules, the accusation that he has shown favoritism toward the company is absurd," he said.

He added that Pai has for years called on the FCC to update its media ownership regulations.

"The chairman's actions on these issues have been consistent with his long-held views," the spokesman said. "Considering the strong case for modernizing these rules, it's not surprising that those who disagree with him would prefer to do whatever they can to distract from the merits of the reforms that the FCC has adopted."

Why should consumers care about the changes to media ownership that make it easier for Sinclair and other media giants to consolidate?

Critics say these rule changes will result in increased media consolidation and fewer points of view at a time when consumers need access to a diversity of opinions.

"Many Americans still get most of their news about local electoral politics from broadcasters," said Gigi Sohn, who worked for former FCC Chairman Tom Wheeler. "It's local broadcasters and newspapers who cover local politics and issues that are important to every community."

Sohn said the changes will affect medium-size and small markets the most, where there may only be a handful of broadcasters already operating.

What will happen next?

The FCC's inspector general is reportedly investigating Pai's ties to Sinclair. Meanwhile, the FCC is still reviewing the Sinclair-Tribune merger. Most experts expect the deal to close this year without opposition from either the FCC or Department of Justice.

Originally published Nov. 15, 2017.

Updated April 2, 2018: Added details about President Trump's tweet, the Deadspin video, John Oliver's show and other developments from the first months of 2018.

