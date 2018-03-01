Homer looks horrifying, Bart is bizarre. Twitter user butchcoded tweeted on Monday that the characters from "The Simpsons," funny-looking on their best day, look absolutely terrifying when they face forward and look straight at us. Cowabunga, they're creepy!

is there anything more cursed than front facing simpsons characters pic.twitter.com/vFk3AoKtgj — chess (@butchcoded) February 27, 2018

Turns out this is such a well-known fact to some that there's even a Tumblr, "Front Facing Simpsons," highlighting the outlandish images. Of course, the Tumblr has its own Twitter account.

Front Facing Edna Krabappel



(Team Homer) pic.twitter.com/rB8HpB3uGW — Front Facing Simpson (@frontsimpsons) April 5, 2016

I've never noticed it in decades of watching, but though the characters look perfectly acceptable in profile, something happens when they swing their heads toward the audience. The cartoony faces that are cute from the side seem to melt, and what the heck happens with the way their noses and eyes smoosh together? Maybe it's the runoff from Homer's nuclear power plant that created Blinky, the famed three-eyed fish.

Childhood didn't protect the characters from freaky face syndrome, it seems to be with them from birth.

Front Facing Ralph Wiggum



(New Kids on the Blecch) pic.twitter.com/duKI0rF2Q6 — Front Facing Simpson (@frontsimpsons) March 30, 2016

Front Facing Nelson Muntz



(Team Homer) pic.twitter.com/2mnxQ7xKxv — Front Facing Simpson (@frontsimpsons) April 5, 2016

Even the animals are unnerving when they look right at you.

Front Facing Cow from Bovine University



(Lisa the Vegetarian) pic.twitter.com/sPaWh4kAVz — Front Facing Simpson (@frontsimpsons) March 29, 2016

The one exception? Angelic-looking mom Marge.

this is like the only pure front facing simps picture & the only reason why is because it's marge pic.twitter.com/V85ecaSors — chess (@butchcoded) February 27, 2018

Well, in that above photo, at least. But even the Simpsons' matriarch has her melty-face moments.

Front Facing Marge Simpson



(Co-Dependents Day) pic.twitter.com/Ibi9UicfFW — Front Facing Simpson (@frontsimpsons) April 24, 2016

"The Simpsons" is in the middle of its 29th season on Fox, and has been renewed for a 30th season.