SimplySmart Home brings truly wireless DIY security to CES

SimplySmart Home displayed its Cube wire-free security camera and security pack at CES. The camera includes two-way audio and doorbell functionality.

SimplySmart Home Cube

The SimplySmart Home Cube is a wire-free HD home Security Camera with two-way audio and doorbell functionality. 

 SimplySmart Home by Switchmate

SimplySmart Home's new Cube wireless home security camera aims to make DIY security quick and fuss-free. The Cube is a wire-free indoor/outdoor HD security camera you can attach to your wall with a 3M command strip or with screws. The camera uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when it senses motion or voice. A doorbell module also included alerts the camera to record when someone rings the doorbell. Other camera features include:

  • Two-way audio
  • Voice and motion detection
  • 1-year battery life
  • Night vision
  • 1080P/720P HD resolution
  • 7 days of free cloud video storage

The company also announced a SimplySmart Home Security System, a completely wireless and battery powered, DIY Home Security System. The system includes one wide-angle ceiling camera with a 155-degree field of view, two door/window sensors and one 110dB siren. The focus of SimplySmart Home products is a quick to install, extended battery life, wire-free line of products that use Bluetooth and connect to Wi-Fi only when an event is detected for DIY home security. Monitoring for the system isn't required but it is available for $14.95 per month. 

The Cube is currently available from retailers in the U.S. and Canada for $150, which converts to roughly £110 or AU$191. The SimplySmart Home Security System will be previewed at CES and available to consumers starting at $230 (roughly £169 and AU$293) in late February.  

