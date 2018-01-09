SimplySmart Home by Switchmate

SimplySmart Home's new Cube wireless home security camera aims to make DIY security quick and fuss-free. The Cube is a wire-free indoor/outdoor HD security camera you can attach to your wall with a 3M command strip or with screws. The camera uses Bluetooth and Wi-Fi when it senses motion or voice. A doorbell module also included alerts the camera to record when someone rings the doorbell. Other camera features include:

Two-way audio



Voice and motion detection



1-year battery life



Night vision



1080P/720P HD resolution



7 days of free cloud video storage



The company also announced a SimplySmart Home Security System, a completely wireless and battery powered, DIY Home Security System. The system includes one wide-angle ceiling camera with a 155-degree field of view, two door/window sensors and one 110dB siren. The focus of SimplySmart Home products is a quick to install, extended battery life, wire-free line of products that use Bluetooth and connect to Wi-Fi only when an event is detected for DIY home security. Monitoring for the system isn't required but it is available for $14.95 per month.

The Cube is currently available from retailers in the U.S. and Canada for $150, which converts to roughly £110 or AU$191. The SimplySmart Home Security System will be previewed at CES and available to consumers starting at $230 (roughly £169 and AU$293) in late February.

