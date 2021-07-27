Simone Biles pulls out of team gymnastic finals at the Tokyo Olympics

Jamie Squire/Getty

Simone Biles withdrew Tuesday from the women's gymnastics team all-around finals.

After sustaining what initially appeared to be an injury during her first vault, Biles pulled out of the team competition. Per NBC's commentators, initial reports on Tuesday stated that Biles was not injured but was struggling with a mental issue. But USA Gymnastics later issued a statement asserting that it is a "medical issue."

"Simone has withdrawn from the team final competition due to a medical issue," read the statement. "She will be assessed daily to determine medical clearance for future competitions."

Biles entered the Tokyo Olympics with serious momentum. She currently holds more medals than any other gymnastics competitor, with 25 -- 19 of which are golds. Biles is one of six women the US sent to the Olympics to compete in gymnastics, alongside Jordan Chiles, Sunisa Lee, Grace McCallum, Jade Carey and MyKayla Skinner.

Simone Biles' remaining events

Olympic gymnastics is comprised of four events: vault, uneven bars, balance beam and floor exercise. Following her qualification round, Biles was set to compete in all four. In total, Biles was expected to win up to six gold medals. In Rio's 2016 Olympics she won four golds -- in vault, floor, individual all-around and team all-around -- and performed with such distinction that she was chosen as the US flag bearer at the closing ceremonies.

Given recent circumstances, it's unclear whether or not Biles will compete in her remaining events, but she was previously scheduled to appear in the following:

Individual all-around final: July 29, 3:50 a.m. PT/6:50 a.m. ET/11: 50 a.m. UK time/ 8:50 p.m. AEST

Vault final: Aug. 1,1 a.m. PT/ 4 a.m. ET/9 a.m. UK time/6 p.m. AEST

Uneven bars final: Aug. 1, 1 a.m. PT/4 a.m. ET/9 a.m. UK time/6 p.m. AEST

Floor exercise final: Aug. 2, 1 a.m. PT/ 4 a.m. ET/9 a.m. UK time/6 p.m. AEST

Balance beam final: Aug. 3, 1 a.m. PT/ 4 a.m. ET/9 a.m. UK time/6 p.m. AEST

In the US, you can watch the Olympics and all of the above events through NBC. NBC's TV channel will air edited versions of the Games during prime-time hours, but you can watch the events live on Peacock or on NBCOlympics.com. Viewers in the UK will watch through EuroSport, while Australians can see the games through Channel 7 and the 7Plus streaming service.

What's at stake

Biles has become a significant force unto herself in recent years: She's often called the greatest gymnast of all time and, after just one Olympic Games, is considered a top-tier Olympian.

Simone Biles looks ready to go in Tokyo! In 2 days, she will attempt to get the yurchenko double back named after her! 🐐 #SimoneBiles pic.twitter.com/9YWeUBNJoy — All Things Gymnastics Podcast (@AllThingsGymPod) July 22, 2021

Her accolades go beyond medals, and include being named ESPN's Most Dominant Athlete of the Year (2018), ESPN's Woman of the Year (2016) and AP's Female Athlete of the Year (2019).