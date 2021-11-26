Simi Sienna Black Friday deal: Spend $125 and get $35 off athleisure wear

It's Black Friday, and Simi Sienna is offering a three-tiered discount for anybody wishing to perk up their wardrobes. With the discount code THANKS35, you can save $35 on a $125 purchase between now and Nov. 28. Other offers include $55 off when you spend $175 and use the code THANKS55. You can also get $75 off when you spend $225 and use the code THANKS75.
Simi Sienna's apparel sizes range from extra small to 3XL for shirts, coats and jeans, while slip-on shoes and sneakers are available in all sizes. You need check each shoe, however, to see if it's available in your size. Since I love a good African-style or graphic print, the pieces that caught my eye were Marygold Christmas Yoga Leggings and the Ivy Christmas Adult Yoga Leggings.
If you want to make a statement with a print that will help you stand out from head to toe, look into the Encyclia olive collection. You'll find that items like hoodies, bucket hats, stretch shoe socks and other Encyclia Olive apparel are available. And if the Encyclia Olive line isn't your taste, there are a variety of alternative designs to choose from.
It's now or never to stock up on new clothing during this Black Friday deal.