Simi Sienna Black Friday deal: Spend $125 and get $35 off athleisure wear

Simi Sienna

Holiday Gift Guide 2021

It's Black Friday, and Simi Sienna is offering a three-tiered discount for anybody wishing to perk up their wardrobes. With the discount code THANKS35, you can . Other offers include $55 off when you spend $175 and use the code THANKS55. You can also get $75 off when you spend $225 and use the code THANKS75.

Simi Sienna's apparel sizes range from extra small to 3XL for shirts, coats and jeans, while slip-on shoes and sneakers are available in all sizes. You need check each shoe, however, to see if it's available in your size. Since I love a good African-style or graphic print, the pieces that caught my eye were and the .

If you want to make a statement with a print that will help you stand out from head to toe, look into the Encyclia olive collection. You'll find that items like , , and other Encyclia Olive apparel are available. And if the Encyclia Olive line isn't your taste, there are a variety of alternative designs to choose from.

It's now or never to stock up on new clothing during this Black Friday deal.