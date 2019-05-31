Silicon Valley to power off HBO after short final season 6

HBO

HBO is done paying for the Pied Piper. Silicon Valley is coming back for one last hurrah with a short season 6. It will be the show's last.

The official HBO PR Twitter account retweeted a Deadline story on the finality of the show's delayed sixth season on Friday.

Showrunners Alec Berg and Mike Judge issued a statement saying Silicon Valley has been a career and life highlight, but that the final seven-episode season will be a "fitting conclusion."

Silicon Valley has been tracking the adventures of a technology startup since it debuted in 2014. Star T.J. Miller, who played entrepreneur Erlich Bachman, left after the fourth season, but Thomas Middleditch remained to lead Pied Piper through its expansion. Microsoft's Bill Gates is a notable fan of the show.

Deadline reports season 6 is currently in pre-production, with an expected return to HBO later this year.