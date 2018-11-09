Collect Silicon Valley venture capitalists -- as trading cards

Enlarge Image Touchbase

If baseball cards seem like old hat, here's a new twist: venture capitalist trading cards.

Whether you're a fan of Apple angel investor Mike Markkula or Kleiner Perkins partner Mary Meeker, you'll likely find a favorite tech visionary in these collectible cards from Touchbase.

Each pack comes with an assortment of five cards that include late-stage investors, angel investors, seed investors and advisers who span multiple years of Silicon Valley's venture capital history.

Various iconic investors such as Meeker, Markkula, Paul Graham, Marc Andreessen and Bill Gurley are randomly placed in each pack, so you never know which one you'll get.

"We carry vintage and rare cards from the 1994 Sand Hill Road Series, the 2010 Gig Economy Series, the 1992 Private Equity Series, the 2015 Unicorn Series, and more," the Touchbase website says.

Each card includes a photo of the VC, stats and biographical information.

I reached out to Touchbase to make sure the cards aren't a tech culture prank, and the company assured me the cards are indeed legit.

The novelty cards aren't cheap, though, as they'll be sold in a limited run, much like art prints. Each pack, which includes five cards in total, costs $60 (£46, AU$83).

If you want to suggest possible candidates to be featured in future decks, the Touchbase website has a section where you can add your suggestions.

The cards start shipping this month.