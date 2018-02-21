'Silicon Valley' trailer: Life's gone to the dogs without Erlich

Erlich Bachman may be gone, but the "Silicon Valley" crew is perfectly capable of messing things up without him around. T.J. Miller, who played the egocentric Bachman, left the show after the fourth season ended last June, and his character was last seen floating in a happy haze in a Tibet opium den.

In the latest trailer, the Pied Piper crew doesn't even mention Bachman. They've got enough problems.

Richard (Thomas Middleditch) starts things out in the hospital. The company has added 50 "randos that we've never met," in Gilfoyle's words, to try and get their New Internet up and running. (You'll recall from the January trailer that those "randos" all watched a panicky Richard throw up.)

And apparently Richard has waived the company's "no dogs" policy, which leads to pups peeing on the computers and makes Dinesh barking mad.

"Silicon Valley" returns to HBO on March 25.