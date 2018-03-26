HBO

Facebook executives aren't likely to be hitting the "like" button for HBO's "Silicon Valley" right now. The techie comedy returned with its season 5 premiere Sunday night, and it delivered a little dig at the social-networking giant.

The show is known for its opening credits, which feature a flyover view of Silicon Valley tech businesses, and occasionally use the animated credits to poke fun at those companies' fortunes.

On Sunday, as the credits zoomed past a sign for Facebook, the company's name changed from English to Russian. (Well, it's not really the Russian word for "Facebook," but it's done in letters that we non-Russian-speakers would recognize.)

The reference, of course, was likely created to highlight how Russian trolls used Facebook during the 2016 presidential election, manipulating the social network with inflammatory posts meant to divide American voters.

The episode was the first without star T.J. Miller's Erlich Bachman, though his character was discussed and seen in flashbacks to last season. Bachman apparently is still floating happily in a Tibet opium den, and Miller has left the show for good.

But expect Bachman's name to keep coming up, as frenemy Jian Yang is plotting to acquire a dead body, fake Bachman's death and move in on his money. It's just another day in the "Valley," at least according to HBO.