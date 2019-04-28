Sigourney Weaver surprises student cast of Alien: The Play

20th Century Fox

If you plan on putting on a high school play based on 1979 sci-fi film Alien, don't be too surprised if actress Sigourney Weaver stops by to give you a high-five.

That's exactly what happened at a New Jersey high school on April 26. Weaver, who played the heroine Ellen Ripley in the original Alien film series, paid a surprise visit to the high school production cast and crew of Alien: The Play.

Wow! How terrifying is this Xeno costume from the North Bergen Alien play?! pic.twitter.com/VhcmnRAH2l — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

The North Bergen High School actors did an encore presentation of their Alien play on Friday, that had first gone viral in March.

The teens made impressive sets, spacesuits and even a realistic-looking alien xenomorph costume by using recycled materials.

The students' dedication inspired Alien director Ridley Scott himself to donate $5,000 to help stage the encore on Friday.

After the encore presentation, Weaver greeted the cast in the school hallway.

Sigourney Weaver visiting the NBHS cast and crew at their encore performance of Alien after national media recognition was unbelievable!! #alien #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/2UXL0v1H3X — Nicholas J. Sacco (@NicholasJSacco) April 27, 2019

"I'm so excited to be here," Weaver told them. "I'm representing all the Alien fans from all over the universe... I think what you're doing is so cool and so important."

Another video shows one high school student yelling, "I love you, you're my childhood hero! I can't believe you're here right now!" before hugging Weaver.

Look who stopped by North Bergen High to visit the spectacular cast of Alien: The Play. Thank you, Sigourney Weaver! And thank you, North Bergen High! #AlienDay #Alien40th pic.twitter.com/ObMZh4m4t3 — Alien (@AlienAnthology) April 27, 2019

Earlier in March, Weaver made a YouTube video praising the young cast on their Alien play.

"I just want to say, it looked incredible," Weaver said in the video. "You put so much heart and soul into that and the alien looked very real to me. I want to send our compliments not only from me but from James Cameron, and the original screenwriter Walter Hill. We all say bravo, well done."

The Alien film franchise celebrated its 40th anniversary on Friday.