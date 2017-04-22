Sigourney Weaver goes full Ripley in 'Alien' spoof

With all the buzz about "Alien: Covenant," Stephen Colbert wants fans to remember that Sigourney Weaver's Ellen Ripley is the real heart of the movie series. And on Friday, she joined him on "The Late Show With Stephen Colbert" for a clip from an imaginary Alien film.

The action takes place on Weyland Yutani Space Station, where Colbert plays Randy, a medic who's more interested in reading an issue of Facehugger Fancy magazine than helping Weaver fight the Xenomorph creatures. Turns out he's pretty terrible at everything, whether it's giving advice about android blood over the phone or helping the poor sap patiently sitting in his waiting room wearing a facehugger.

You can watch the video yourself to check out the rest, but especially fun are Colbert's "Game over!" reference and a nostalgic experience with a dot-matrix printer that's almost as painful as an alien encounter.

And Weaver still plays Ripley perfectly -- are you watching, director Ridley Scott?