Sigourney Weaver can't escape aliens in short film 'Rakka'

Warning: This film contains gore and some brief bad language.

Director Neill Blomkamp is obsessed with aliens and sci-fi stories. He has revisited familiar territory in a new way with "Volume 1 - Rakka," a short from his experimental film group Oats Studios.

The 22-minute film, posted Wednesday on YouTube, stars sci-fi movie royalty Sigourney Weaver.

"Rakka is the story of broken humanity following the invasion of a technologically superior alien species," according to the official description. "Bleak harrowing and unrelenting, the humans we meet must find enough courage to go on fighting."

"Rakka" looks gorgeous, fitting of a big-screen treatment. Yet here it is, free on YouTube. The lizard-like aliens seethe with hatred, and the human world is crumbling. Fans of dark sci-fi or of Blomkamp's previous work, including his low-budget alien movie "District 9," will absolutely want to watch "Rakka."

In a mere 20 minutes, Blomkamp creates an apocalyptic vision of an overwhelmed world and delivers characters you will want to follow into the future. Hopefully, "Volume 2" is in the works.