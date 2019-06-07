Sigourney Weaver confirms return for new Ghostbusters

There is no Dana, there is only Zuul. Oh, wait. There IS a Dana, and she's coming back to the Ghostbusters universe.

Sigourney Weaver, who starred as Dana Barrett in the original 1984 version of Ghostbusters, told Parade magazine in an interview published Friday that she's excited to reprise that role.

"It's going to be crazy working with the guys again!" Weaver said.

The interview is pretty cagey about revealing much, but it does say Weaver will be back as Dana, and that Bill Murray and Dan Aykroyd will also return. Harold Ramis, who played Ghostbuster Egon Spengler, died in 2014.

The new film is due out July 2020.