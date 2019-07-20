Yuri Arcurs peopleimages.com / Getty Images

We've all heard it: "I'm feeling burnt out." With people now working more hours than ever, feeling stressed out, exhausted and overwhelmed at work is all too common.

Your stress can actually warrant a diagnosis: the World Health Organization recently deemed burnout a classifiable "workplace phenomenon." It is a state of chronic stress that can lead to fatigue, inability to be successful at work and even anxiety and depression. Here's how to tell if you suffer from burnout and how to relieve your condition.

1. You dread going to work and can't wait to leave



Your job used to bring you joy, but now the minutes tick by like molasses. Everyone has a few boring items on their task list, but this goes deeper. Even the fun and exciting parts of your day are unappealing and frustrating to complete.

2. You find yourself unproductive and have difficulty concentrating

Not only does your job feel unmanageable, but simple tasks take much longer to do and distracted breaks grow more common. You might simply not have the energy to be productive, the work may not seem interesting anymore, or you can't concentrate no matter how hard you try.

3. You lack patience with co-workers and clients

Irritability is at an all time high and even your friends in the office are getting on your nerves. Impatience is a symptom of the underlying stress and anxiety associated with burnout.

4. You suffer from unexplained headaches, stomach aches, or nausea

Chronic stress causes physical symptoms that make you feel unwell. These could also be signs of another mental health issue or another underlying medical condition, so get them checked out by a doctor if they interfere with your daily life.

5. You can't seem to get over that one cold

Burnout compromises your immune system. Your sniffles and sore throat won't go away no matter how many home treatments you try.

6. You're exhausted all day, but can't sleep at night

Not only is fatigue a symptom of burnout, but insomnia also ranks high on the list. Your workload feels so overwhelming that you can't fall asleep or stay asleep throughout the night.

7. You stop enjoying activities outside of work

Even when you clock out, spending time with family and friends isn't nearly as enjoyable as it once was. As burnout progresses, disinterest in work spreads to the rest of your life.

How to alleviate burnout

If any of the above ring true for you, burnout may be sabotaging your life. The good news is that there are concrete steps you can take to alleviate the condition. Now that you know what you're suffering from, here are eight ways to reverse your burnout.

Eat your vegetables and drink more water

You've heard it a thousand times, but focusing on a healthy diet and staying hydrated really does help. If you're having trouble staying motivated to up your water intake, these water bottles will help.

Exercise

Moving your body has been shown to be a natural remedy for stress, anxiety and depression. Don't fret if the gym isn't your thing. Building your own home workout area or streaming fitness videos to your living room are easier than ever. Or, use Alexa to remind you to get your exercise in.

Get more sleep



Try to log the recommended seven to eight hours. If insomnia is interfering with your nighttime rest, improve basic sleep hygiene like leaving screens out of the bedroom. Weighted blankets have also been shown to help end sleepless nights.

Say no to extra work responsibilities

Don't shirk your basic job description, but if side projects come up consider declining. Wait until you have renewed passion for your work until saying yes to taking on extra tasks.

Take a break, then take another

No, one vacation won't solve your burnout issue. But regularly incorporating weekend trips or stay-cations can help cut down on burnout. Oh, and leave the laptop at home so you won't be tempted to work.

Spend time with positive people and limit contact with those who bring you down

Make an effort to connect with people that uplift and support you. Cut down on time spent with negative people that lower your self-esteem or sap your creative energy.

Practice yoga or try mediation



If stress is making you feel antsy, meditation and yoga may be the last things you want to do. But, forcing yourself to slow down and take a few deep breaths can help you calm down. You can even meditate on the go.

Schedule time to play

Reconnecting with the playful side of your personality may also be the key to relaxation. Everyone has different passions, so find whatever activities you deem "fun" and make time to do them. If going off-road ATVing is your idea of a good time, find a way to hit the trails after a stressful day of work.

Burnout isn't an issue that will resolve itself in a matter of days. It takes time, but if you make an effort to incorporate a few of these steps in your daily life, you will be far better equipped to handle workplace stress and exhaustion.

